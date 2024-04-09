Abbey Mortgage Bank has distributed over 400 food packs and handouts to the Kuramo community in Victoria Island, Lagos State as part of efforts to eliminate hunger among vulnerable communities and groups.

The donation is an initiative under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) Initiative tagged ‘Nourishing Communities’ created to reach out to vulnerable persons and reduce the effect of hunger and poverty in the society.

Speaking during the distribution of the food packs to Kuramo community that includes: Adetokunbo Ademola street; Olosa Street; Karimu Kotun Street; Oyin Jolayemi Street; and Oko Awo Street; executive director, Treasury & Business Growth at Abbey Mortgage Bank, Mr. Dipo Adeoye noted that, “this initiative shows the bank’s commitment to social responsibility and highlights Abbey’s efforts to make a positive impact beyond finance.

In light of the prevailing economic challenges, Abbey Mortgage Bank recognises the importance of giving back to society through the Abbey Food Drive.

“The success of our ‘Nourishing Communities’ Food Drive truly embodies the spirit of Abbey Mortgage Bank and we are immensely proud to have made a tangible impact on the lives of those in need,” he stressed.

This initiative, he stressed, is part of the bank’s commemoration of its 32nd Anniversary, emphasising its longstanding commitment to serving the community.

One of the beneficiaries, Kunle Aderopo applauded Abbey Mortgage Bank for their kind gesture, noting that, the foodstuff came at the right time because things are extremely expensive to afford, thanking the management of the bank and urged other corporate organisations and philanthropists to emulate the bank’s gesture.