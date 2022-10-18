Three of the four farmers abducted by suspected gunmen at Oyo State Farm Settlement, Iseyin have regained freedom after the payment of N100 million ransom.

The farmers who were abducted in Iseyin two weeks ago, however, gathered that one of them was killed by the abductors.

It was gathered that the remaining three farmers were released after a sum of N100m was allegedly collected from the families.

Our correspondent further gathered on Monday that the money was released to the kidnappers through their approved network to avoid further loss of lives.

Chairman of the farm settlement, Mr. Rasheed Adepoju, who confirmed their release, said, “While we mourn the death of one of the victims that met his untimely death from the hands of the abductors, we want to thank God that the rest are back home and are going to be with their families.

“We shall talk more about this as time goes, this is too shocking”, he said.