Father of the bride abducted alongside her friends in Chacho village of Wurno local government area of Sokoto State, Umaru Chacho, said the suspected terrorists that abducted his daughter and wedding guests have contacted the family two days after the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the terrorists called and demanded to speak to the traditional ruler of the community, but did not demand ransom.

He said, “Yes, they have contacted us, but when they called they said we should connect them with the traditional ruler of the town, but we refused we asked them to speak to us but they declined demanding that they want to speak with our traditional ruler.”

Speaking to journalists in Chacho village, Malam Umaru Chacho said, “A total of 13 persons were abducted, comprising eleven females and two males while several persons sustained injury. A relative of the bride who resisted the terrorists suffered a severe gunshot injury that almost took his life.

“However, over 30 persons have been killed in the community in the last five years since the community have started facing persistent bandits attacks.”

Chacho lamented poor basic infrastructure in the community despite the huge population, stressing that the community ought to have a police outpost, functional hospital and other basic amenities that were lacking.