Eminent Muslim scholars, clerics, dignitaries including the representatives of the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday attended the fidau prayer for the repose of the soul a prominent Ilorin Muslim scholar and preacher, Sheikh Hamzah Ariyibi ( Babani Ayegbami).

The fidau prayer which was held at the Imam Hamzah Islamic Training Institute, Ayegbami – Dada, Okelele, off Sobi Specialist Hospital road, Alagbado, Ilorin was attended by a mammoth crowd of followers of Sheikh Ariyibi and sympathisers from all walks of life.

Sheikh Hamzah, the proprietor of Imam Hamza College of Education and Hamfat Hospital , Ilorin died on Friday September 12, 2025 and was buried the same day according to Islamic rites.

The governor’s delegation to the fidau prayer on Tuesday was led by the senior adviser/ counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu.

Other members of the delegation include the commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquwwiy Olododo, commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Afeez Abolore, special adviser on Special Duties, Alh AbdulRazaq Jiddah, special adviser on Media, Alh Bashir Adigun and the senior special assistant on Religion ( Islam), Alh Ibrahim Danmaigoro.

In a condolence message, Governor AbdulRazaq paid tribute to the late scholar and prayed to Allah to uphold his disciples and family.

The governor’s condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye reads:” Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is saddened by the death of prominent Ilorin Muslim scholar and preacher Sheikh Hamzah Ariyibi.

“The governor sends his prayers and commiserations to the family, students, and admirers of the late spiritual leader.

“He urges the Muslim community to be comforted by the legacy of good deeds and years of hard work and evangelism in the path of Islamic monotheism that Sheikh Hamzah left behind.

“Governor AbdulRazaq asks Allaah to ease the accounts and grant Sheikh Hamzah Ariyibi Al-jannah Firdaus, while upholding his family upon goodness. ”

The chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu, who led the prayer described the deceased as an obedient servant of Allah, extolling his virtues of righteousness and philantrophism.

In an emotional- soaked sermon which later drew tears from his eyes, the legendary preacher and grand Mukadam of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Sulaiman Dan- Borno, extolled Sheikh Ariyibi’s virtues of humility, kindness and compassion.

He described the deceased as an highly knowledgeable Islamic scholar, who put into practice what he preached.

Both Imam Salihu and Sheikh Dan- Borno described the passing of Sheikh Ariyibi as a great loss to the entire Muslim community across the globe.

They prayed to Allah to accept his return and grant him eternal rest in Al-jannah Firdaus.