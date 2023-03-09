Ahead of Saturday, March 18 gubernatorial election in Abia State, a socio-political group, the Reality Organisation, has thrown its weight behind candidate of the Action People’s Party (APP), Mascot Uzor Kalu.

Chairman of the organisation in the State, Barrister Peter Ndukwe, in a statement, encouraged the electorate to queue behind Kalu, citing his capabilities to lead the State.

Ndukwe explained that the organisation unanimously endorsed Kalu after taking an intensive long-term cursory observation of the antecedents, manifestos, leadership experiences of various candidates jostling for the governorship seat in the State.

He stated that the governorship hopeful was well educated being a graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he studied Economics and Finance and an Associate Degree in Business Administration from the Spartanburg Methodist College.

“We have taken over a year to appraise other candidates but Mascot stands out in all ramifications and the odds are also in his favour. His Manifesto is clear cut, concise, innovative and achievable.

“He is no doubt the Man Abia needs at this point in time.Mascot has proven to be an excellent administrator in both the business and public sectors of our economy. He also showed that he is a leader that can be held accountable, this 2023 election presents a golden opportunity to rescue Abia from its oppressors that has rendered the state moribund and Mascot is that Man.

“As Abia’s oldest social political organisations we owe Abians the duty of unbiased endorsement of a credible candidate to direct the affairs of the state and the APP has the interest to lead the state to take its place in the league of enviable ones in the country. Abia has both the natural and human resources to defeat poverty and Mascot is the candidate who can harness those resources to the benefit of all,” he said.

Ndukwe further said that Kalu met both the leadership and Abia Charter of Equity requirements of the State.

The group alleged plots by the incumbent government of the PDP and some political parties, like LP, YPP, in collaboration with some groups like Ukwa la Ngwa, to hinder power from rotating back to Abia North, describing the alleged conspiracy as selfish, clannish and unfortunate.

Ndukwe, therefore, urged Abia electorate to rise above clannish and other selfish interests to vote massively for the APP during the forthcoming governorship poll.

He said, “He (Mascot) is coming from a region that is on the verge of being marginalized out of the political scheme of things in Abia, which portends a recipe for an avoidable confusion, bad blood and dispute amongst clans in our state.

“The Abia Charter of Equity has continued to ensure peace and harmony in our state due to the equitable distribution of powers which it promotes, unfortunately this may not be the case if another candidate emerges from another Senatorial zone, other than Abia-North.

“At the return of Democracy in 1999 Orji Kalu from Abia-North ruled the state till 2007, from then T.A. Orji from Abia Central continued till 2015 and Okezie Ikpeazu was elected in 2015.

“With the expected completion of the tenure of Victor Ikpeazu, by May 29, 2023, power should naturally shift to Abia-North to begin a new cycle of seamless power shifts across the state. It is on this premise that we are supporting the APP and Mascot Kalu so that we can continue to enjoy the harmony we have currently.”