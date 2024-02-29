Two murder cases in Abia State have thrown the affected areas into shock and confusion.

In the first incident, a father was killed by his son while in the second case, a father killed his biological son at different locations.

The two events occurred in a few days’ interval.

The cases were confirmed in Umuahia, the state capital by the police public relations officer of the state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Maureen Chinaka.

The first incident occurred when a 27-year-old man, Chinalu Ogbonna, allegedly strangled his 57-year old father, Mmaduka Ogbonna, in the early hours of Monday along Umu Eze Road in Umuahia North local government area.

The second involved a middle-aged father, Marcel Udeh, who is believed to have either shot his son or hit him with a sharp object to death last weekend in Umunnechi local government area.

Chinaka said the first case was reported at the Central Police Station, Umuahia at about 0800hrs on Monday and immediately a team of detectives were dispatched to the scene.

She said the team found the deceased’s body with his left eye gouged out at the family’s residence and that preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect had intended to use the eye for money ritual.

“The corpse has been deposited at a morgue for autopsy and exhibits have been recovered,” she added, noting that the suspect would be arraigned at the completion of the investigations.

On the second murder, the image maker said the case was lodged at Nkwoagu Divisional Police Station, adding that the suspect was immediately apprehended by detectives and placed under police custody.

According to her, the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be taken to court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, sources said Udeh, who had pleaded for mercy, killed the son for eating the last portion of food in the family’s pot without permission or reasonable excuse.