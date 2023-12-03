Fifth-term and highest-ranking member of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Solomon Akpulonu has retained his Obingwa East constituency seat in the House as the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, upheld the election of the former majority leader of the immediate past Assembly in a unanimous verdict.

Reacting to the verdict in Umuahia, the Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker described it as a clear manifestation of God’s grace upon him.

“To God be the glory. This has put to rest the arguments over the sound verdict earlier delivered in my favour by the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.” he said.

Akpulonu, therefore, used the forum to reassure the constituency of his commitment to providing them with quality representation and attraction of fast development.

The appeal was filed by the Labour Party candidate in the election, Mr Peter Azubike after his petition against the result was nullified by the election tribunal which sat in Umuahia for lack of merit.

Azubike had prayed for a rerun in 28 polling units in the constituency, alleging over-voting, rigging and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

But, the Appellate Court, which sat in Lagos, held that the petitioner failed to prove the allegations and dismissed the appeal.