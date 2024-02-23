A former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo will be buried in Lagos on March 1, 2024.

This was contained in the funeral arrangements announced yesterday by the law firm of Chris Ogunbanjo & Co.

The deceased was the managing partner of the renowned law firm before he died in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024, in California, USA.

In a statement released by the law firm in Lagos, it listed a series of events planned to honour Otunba Ogunbanjo’s life and contributions.

It said a service of songs and night of tributes will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024, followed by a funeral service on Friday, March 1, at the Church of the Nativity, Parkview. Private interment follows at The Anchorage, Erunwon.

The family requested privacy during this difficult time.

It said Otunba Ogunbanjo was not just a leader, but a revered figure known for his wisdom, integrity, and dedication to legal excellence. He served as a guiding light for countless individuals within the firm and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the Nigerian legal landscape.

“He was more than just a leader; he was a guiding light, a mentor, and a symbol of legal excellence,” said the firm. “His absence leaves a significant void not only within our firm but also across the legal and business communities in Nigeria.”

Otunba Ogunbanjo’s legacy extends far beyond the courtroom. He was a passionate advocate for professionalism, innovation, and entrepreneurship, values that he instilled within the firm and inspired others to adopt.

He was also a role model, embodying the timeless values of the firm’s founder, the late Chief Chris Ogunbanjo.

The firm expressed their commitment to upholding his legacy and carrying forward his vision with unwavering determination.

“As we reflect on Otunba’s remarkable contributions, we are determined to honour his memory by rededicating ourselves to the pursuit of excellence that he championed,” the statement said.

He was the group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) from 2021 to 2022.

He played a crucial role in shaping NGX Group, and his strategic acumen and dedication were instrumental in shaping NGX Group’s transformative journey.

Prior to this, he served as the President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from 2017 to 2021.

Ogunbanjo was a distinguished legal practitioner, serving as managing partner of Chris Ogunbanjo LP (Solicitors), and he had extensive experience in commercial law, with a particular focus on capital markets, shipping, and mergers and acquisitions.

He was also on the boards of several multinational corporations and non-profit organisations, including Beta Glass Plc and the Advisory Board of the University of Buckingham Centre for Extractive Studies.