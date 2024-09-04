The group managing director of Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), Dr. Maureen Tamuno, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to redevelop Kado Fish Market.

Dr. Tamuno disclosed this during her visit to the market yesterday in Abuja, where she engaged with key stakeholders, including the Market Association and traders, to assess the market’s current state.

She highlighted the strategic significance of Kado Fish Market, which serves as a vital centre for fish-related commerce in Abuja, drawing customers from six to seven neighbouring states.

During her tour, Dr. Tamuno observed various operations, such as the use of cold rooms for fish preservation, which are crucial for sustaining livelihoods and supporting the local economy.

Recognising the urgent need for redevelopment, Dr. Tamuno pointed out the health risks posed by the market’s aging infrastructure.

She stressed the importance of a collaborative approach involving both the Market Association and traders to ensure that the redevelopment is carried out in a phased and inclusive manner.

While discussions were positive, traders expressed concerns about trust in government-led projects, particularly regarding transparency and their involvement in the redevelopment process. In response, Dr. Tamuno reassured them of the administration’s commitment to openness and inclusion.

She emphasised that, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the government is focused on engaging with the community to ensure their active participation in the redevelopment plans.

She further mentioned that additional meetings are planned to refine the redevelopment strategy, ensuring that it benefits not only the market stakeholders but also the wider community.

On his part, the chairman of the Kado Fish Market Traders Association and general secretary of the National Association of Nigerian Traders, FCT Chapter, Mohammed Ibrahim, also shared his perspective. “The visit of the new GMD’s is the first since the inception of the market and now she is officially engaging with us.”

He noted that most of their discussions before now were unofficial. With her visit and the presentation of plans, they are now in a better position to review them and consider how to partner with AICL.

However, Ibrahim also mentioned ongoing legal issues: “This matter is currently in court because of a failure to reach an agreement and properly inform us. That’s likely why she visited us, to open discussions and explore avenues of collaboration based on the plan the new GMD has stated

We look forward to further engagements to forge a way forward