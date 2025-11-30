Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, is in high spirits ahead of the highly anticipated live concert being championed by renowned entertainer and women’s and youth advocate, Angel Twani.

Advertisement

The “Woman” crooner is poised to usher Abuja residents into the Christmas season with unprecedented excitement, as the concert is set to take place on Sunday, November 30.

Expected to perform include Tunde Styl Plus, Danhausawa, OJ Poshrella, Amutastone, Young, Credible, Kaycee Kline, and Sweet Band, as well as Muffi and Divadii.

Advertisement

Comedians will also not be in short supply as veterans such as MC Bob, Shortcut, Gospel Alhaji, Mr Odey and others will be there live to thrill the audience.

Twani is very popular in the Abuja entertainment space, and her “Woman”, an advocacy song of two and a half minutes in duration, which combines English and Hausa languages, has further attracted her more love.

The song, which has garnered numerous views across social media platforms, portrays African women as having the capacity to achieve success in any field they put their minds to — including law, medicine, engineering, and other fields of human endeavour.

Her concert in Abuja is primarily seen as an opportunity to activate the Christmas mood, bringing together respected entertainers across the nation’s capital to welcome the last month of the year in high spirits.

MC Big Mo and Bongie, as well as DJ Legend, DJ Ice Mo, and DJ Bally Kay, will also perform.

Angel Twani, apart from being a lover of entertainment, is also a campaigner for women’s health, recognising it as a critical step to increase their productivity.

She has remained consistent in her call for adequate, affordable and available health care services for women, especially those in rural areas.

She is the founder of the youth-based non-governmental organisation, Twani Foundation, which has rolled out free healthcare outreach programmes to improve the welfare of women, especially senior citizens.