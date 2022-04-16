Vision Drama Missions Outreach International, a drama and film ministry-based organisation in Abuja, Nigeria, will on Easter Monday, April 18, 2022 hold this year’s edition of Praise and Drama festival with the theme, “Fight To Finish Strong This Season”.

The event is slated for Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Ayo, opposite Kontagora Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

President of the organisation, Felix Bankole, said the Praise Drama festival started in 2011 as a mandate from God to raise an altar of praise, worship and pray to God.

During the one-day programme, a new movie titled ‘Mugun Zamani’ (The Wicked Generation) will be premiered at the occasion.

Artistes that featured in the movie are Shola Mike Agboola, Joseph Opadele, Gloria Amuche, David Emmanuel, and Gabriel Akpanke, among others.

Guests expected to grace the festival include Chris Morgan, Sam Bulus, Taiwo Emmanuel, Jide, Pastor E.A. Aderemi and Pastor M.A. Akande, among others.

Bankole and his wife, Yemi, are accountants and they have the mandate to reach out to the world through media evangelism and they have in the course of executive their mandate supported various orphanage homes over the years.