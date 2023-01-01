One of Abuja’s leading real estate firms, T Pumpy Concept Limited, developers of T Pumpy Estates, has promised to embark on massive infrastructure across all its estates in Nigeria.

In a New Year the leading realtors said in the year 2023, there will be massive infrastructure, affordable prices and building of new frontiers.

The MD/CEO of the company, Mr. Akintayo Adaralegbe, in the new year wish assured its teeming subscribers that T Pumpy would continue to set the pace and break boundaries in real estate sector.

He congratulated Nigerians, particularly T Pumpy subscribers for another year.

The firm has over 60 estate units in Abuja alone and spread in Ekiti, Ibadan, Abeaokuta, Ilorin.

T.Pumpy Concept is a progressive property developer that prides itself on its proven track records, passion and commitment to delivering superior value in design, quality and services in our developments to our customers.

T. Pumpy Concept is a registered company that deals majorly in the sales of lands and estate plots. The company has been in existence since 2009, and it’s totally committed to making its utmost contribution in the development process of our environment in the aforementioned area, for the betterment of all Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

We aim to be a globally recognized, preferred and respectable property developer in Nigeria.

Our expertise in building to the highest-quality standards is evident throughout our complete line of Estates.

Our Estates are constructed in a factory environment, and our building materials are never exposed to the elements and every aspect of the building process is closely monitored to ensure high-quality standards.

The T-Pumpy Concept team has decades of providing industry-acclaimed off-site home design and construction. Whether you’re interested in a manufactured home or an innovative modular design, the T-Pumpy Concept team continues to deliver what home buyers are looking for in their new homes, along with the quality construction they expect and deserve.

Head Office: 12 Monrovia Street, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, Nigeria.

Follow us on our social media platforms.

Instagram: T.pumpy_estates

Facebook: Tpumpy Estates

YouTube: T.pumpy Estates

WhatsApp/call: 09054545468 or 09023333380