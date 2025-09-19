The Association of FCT Solid Waste and Cleaning Contractors (AFSOWAC) has threatened to suspend its cleaning services on September 25, 2025, due to nine months of nonpayment.

In a letter addressed to the coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Agency, dated September 17, 2025 and received by the agency, the association claimed that since January 2025, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board and the FCT Administration have not addressed them as critical stakeholders and partners on the reasons for the delay.

AFSOWAC is the umbrella body for city cleaning contractors rendering cleaning services in the 44 Lots presently delienated in the Federal Capital City (FCC),

The statement signed by the various heads of the 21 cleaning contractors said instead of addressing their payment issue, they’re contending with regular releases on what to do list on the city cleaning platform by the AEPB as the contract manager.

According to the statement, they employ a combined estimated workforce strength of about 3,000 staff, most of whom are the poorest of the poor, earning their source of livelihood to support their families through the various jobs under their work scope.

Part of the statement read, “We have become over-stretched to the limits as funding daily operations, purchase of diesel, maintenance of equipment and machinery for providing these services, as well as the payment of staff salaries, are all capital-intensive.

“The long delay in payment has depleted our resources and this is beginning to result in a build-up of wastes within the city, with a series of complaints from residents, a development that the Federal Capital City (FCT), Abuja, is not known for in its recent history.”

Also, the statement disclosed that the FCT Administration initiated a procurement process in October 2024, so there is a need to conclude the process, so that service delivery can be charged based on prevailing rates, as contractors are presently paid rates that pre-date fuel subsidy removal and the exchange rate harmonisation policy of the government.

“As with every human endeavour, a time comes when it becomes difficult to live up to individual or collective desire. We have reached that point where our passion and commitment cannot continue to sustain the provision of this service, which is critical for protecting the health, well-being and security of the FCT because resources are not available to provide for the service.

“Sequel to the aforementioned, we write this letter to convey the collective resolve of the association and a statement of our inability to guarantee continued service delivery by September 25, 2025. If payments for our nine months outstanding are not made, we shall, against our will, have to suspend city cleaning services to the FCT.”