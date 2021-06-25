Football is a game that brings people of all race and colours of life coming together to not only play for a goal but as a form of entertainment and exercise. This is totally not different from the crop of personalities in the Abuja9800 Sports Club who weekly come out to exercise, bond, network and entertain themselves in different sporting activities.

Abuja9800 Sports Club is an organization that has been in existence for over eight years in the city of Abuja participating in football activities, social activities and most especially organizing Corporate Social Responsibilities in FCT.

Consequently, the club is now set to flag off the maiden edition of its football league competition which promises to be competitive, exciting and a refreshing moment. The league will begin on Saturday the 26th of June 2021 and will be played every last Saturday of every month until December 2021 where the final match will be played to wrap up the clubs’ activities for the year 2021 coupled with a CSR event and Family Party.

Speaking to newsmen after the final meeting with the League Management Committee, Chairman of the Club Mr Inem Uwah expressed his satisfaction with the plans.

He said; “I am super excited about the plans so far and the league in itself which we as management of the club together with the League Management Committee have taken time to draw out modalities for the league. I also want to use the opportunity to thank our partners for supporting our club and ensuring that the league comes to reality.

“Let me also invite our friends and lovers of football to join us every last Saturday of the month for our league matches or every Saturday and Tuesday for our regular training.”

In the same vein, the Special Assistant on youth and sports to the interim Administrator/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Engr Udengs Eradiri whose office is a proud sponsor of the Abuja9800 Football League also addressed newsmen after the meeting; Engr Eradiri said ” This is another opportunity for us at the NDDC to support laudable football events like this because we believe it is an opportunity to give young people from the Niger Delta region who reside in the Federal Capital Territory to showcase their football talents to scouts who will be a part of the audience at the event. We are in full support of the success of this event and we will ensure that more Niger Deltans participate in footballing events”

The league will have some Ex Internationals and Abuja scrabble lords who will be playing scrabble on the side as side attractions. A trophy, medal and cash prize of N500,000 will go to the league winners, golden boot to the highest goal scorer and some other prizes will be won in the course of the league.