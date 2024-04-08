Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, on Monday, remanded the immediate-past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He will remain behind bars until Thursday, when the Judge will determine his bail application.

Justice Oshodi made the decision after Emefiele and his co-defendant, Herry Omoile, pleaded not guilty to a fresh 26-count charge bordering on abuse of office brought against his by EFCC.

The Judge, however, remanded Omoile in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

The defence lawyer, Abdulakeem Ladi-Lawal, urged the court to admit his client to bail on self-recognition or on the most liberal terms.

The lawyer particularly urged the court to impose the same bail conditions earlier granted to the defendant by Justice Hamzat Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja and that he be released to his lawyers pending the perfection of the bail terms.

The EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), did not oppose the bail application but urged the judge to impose conditions that would compel the defendants to come court for their trial.

The defendants were accused of accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property receipts.

He was also accused of conferring corrupt advantage on his associates contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act, 2000 in the charge filed on April 3, 2024, by the EFCC Prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

LEADERSHIP reports that Emefiele is already being prosecuted by the EFCC at the FCT High Court in Abuja over allegations of fraudulent financial transactions during his time in office as CBN governor.