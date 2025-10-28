School Hunters Academy for Leathercraft and Footwear Innovation, Abuja, has been accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Advertisement

Also, the institution received a further boost with its certification by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) as a recognized skills training centre authorised to deliver Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government.

According to Dr Oluwashola Okpodu, Group Managing Director of School Hunters, the accreditation empowers the Academy to train and certify Nigerian youths in Leathercraft, Footwear Production, and Allied Skills and also equipping them with the National Skills Qualification (NSQ), a nationally and internationally recognized benchmark for technical competence.

Advertisement

Dr Okpodu said, “As part of this milestone, School Hunters Academy has also partnered with the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) Inspire, a leading innovation and entrepreneurship hub. This collaboration bridges academic research and practical skill application, offering learners a unique blend of technical craftsmanship, design innovation, and entrepreneurial training needed to compete globally.”

She describes it as “a defining moment for vocational education in Nigeria,” reaffirming the Academy’s commitment to bridging the gap between unemployment and technical

empowerment. She emphasised that the initiative aligns with the federal government’s drive to eradicate poverty, promote self-reliance, and reduce unemployment through skill acquisition and enterprise development.

“The Academy will serve as a hub for creativity, innovation, and industry-standard technical learning. Learners will receive hands-on training in bag making, footwear production, shoe repairs, and leather accessories, culminating in NABTEB-issued certifications recognized both nationally and internationally.

“This ensures that graduates can either build thriving enterprises locally or access global opportunities within the creative and manufacturing sectors.

Through this accreditation, School Hunters Academy contributes meaningfully to nationbuilding and human capital development, offering renewed hope for the Nigerian youth.

“The initiative stands as a testament to Nigeria’s growing commitment to empowering its young population with employable skills, fostering innovation, and unlocking pathways to sustainable livelihoods in alignment with global standards”, she said.