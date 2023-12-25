Access Holdings Plc has appointed Mr. Abubakar Jimoh as the chairman of its Board of Directors.

The appointment follows the demise of Mr. Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc. This was contained in the Group’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited signed by the Company secretary, Sunday Ekeochi.

According to the notice, “we refer to our notification dated November 23, 2023, informing the Nigerian Exchange Limited of the demise of Mr. Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness.

“Further to the above, we hereby notify the NGX and the investing public that the Board at its meeting held on December 19, 2023, unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh as the chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Mr. Osunkoya.”

Access Holdings said: “Jimoh was an independent Non-Executive Director who before this appointment was the chairman of the Board of Audit Committee and Board Finance and Investment Committee.”

The Holding Company in its third quarter (Q3) financial results ended September 30, 2023 declared Group’s profit before tax was up 156.19 per cent to N126.816 billion from N49.500 billion posted in 2022, driven by strong growth in interest income and foreign exchange gains.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) was N115.004 billion, a 138.27 per cent increase from the N48.265 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

Looking into the Holding Company New 5-Year Strategic Cycle, 2023 to 2027, Group chief executive, Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe recently said that “as the institution has transitioned to a Holdings Company to capture the opportunities the African market provides, the Company’s ambitions will be supported by seven key enablers (Customer Experience, Digital and Technology, Data and Analytics, Risk, ESG, People and Culture and Brand and Communication).

“These enablers will ensure Access executes seamlessly, to become one of the Top Five financial services institution in the African Continent by the end of the strategic cycle in terms of revenues, asset base and on a balanced scorecard basis. The proven success of our business model gives us a strong foundation upon which we can build the best open financial services platform and set new ambitions, which we unveiled at our Investor Day in January 2023,” he stressed.