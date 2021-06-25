The Association of Community Pharmacist of Nigeria (ACPN), a technical arm of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PCN) has destroyed expired drugs worth about N400m.

Speaking during the destruction in Kuje area council yesterday, the National Chairman, Dr Samuel Adekola explained that the destruction of the expired drugs was part of the activities to celebrate its 2021 Pharmacy Week adding that the expired drugs were gathered from the pharmacies of their members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He added that the products were destroyed because they were no more fit for consumption adding that it was also to demonstrate the pharmacists’ commitment to protecting the lives of the people even at their own expense.

Adekola while lamenting on the lost incurred by their members through expired drugs, urged the government to support community pharmacists with soft loans that will help cussion the effect of their losses.

“If people can voluntary sacrifice their properties to be destroyed this way because it is no more fit for the use of the people and government closes it eyes against it, would that be justices? So we challenge the government to come forward and make a statement on this,” he said.

Fake Drug Destruction by ACPN

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Association in the FCT, Pharm Wuyep Nankap urged Nigerians to go to a registered pharmacy to buy their drugs so as to avoid buying expired drugs that could destroy their health.

“The health implications are enormous. It can cause liver failure, kidney failure and can affect the entire system. The sickness caused by expired drugs can be transferred genetically to the next person and you have a deformed birth,” he said.

The destructions were done under the supervisions of the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control(NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who was represented by Assistant Director, Drugs Evaluation and Research in NAFDAC, Pharm Mrs Chizoba Maduagwuna, with the support of the environmental officers of Kuje area council.

