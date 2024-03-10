ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) in collaboration with Global Peace Development has called for improved gender socio-economic empowerment in Kaduna State, maintaining that gender-gap remains a significant challenge in the state.

At the commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day in Damishi community, Kaduna State yesterday, the deputy country director of AAN, Hajiya Suwaiba Muhammad said “gender gap in socio-economic empowerment remains a significant challenge in Kaduna. Poverty, unemployment, hopelessness and lack of education are the major reasons insecurity is escalating in the state.

She also noted that while Kaduna State was increasing girls’ access to education, disparity still exists.

Represented by impact assessment and shared learning manager, AAN, Amina Aliyu, the deputy country director said, “girls are more likely to drop out of school due to factors such as early marriage, poverty and cultural norms. Limited access to quality education limits women’s opportunities for socio-economic advancements.

“The public and private sectors must partner and come up with lasting solutions to addressing the challenge. Gender-gap in socio-economic empowerment requires comprehensive strategies that address systemic inequalities, promote women’s rights and empower women economically, socially and politically.

“This includes implementing policies and programmes that promote girls’ education, ensure equal employment opportunities, provide access to financial services and resources, increase women’s representation in decision-making processes and combat gender-based violence.”