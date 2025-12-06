Activists who were involved in the arrest, prosecution, and initial sentencing of Lagos-based medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, in Nigeria, have praised Justice Rahman Oshodi for his October 2023 judgement, in which he sentenced Olaleye to life imprisonment for sexual offences, a verdict later overturned by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on technical grounds.

However, reacting to Dr Olaleye’s arraignment in the UK on Friday, the activists described the development as a vindication of their stance on the alleged crimes he committed. They also praised Kent Police for the arrest and subsequent arraignment, which has led to his detention until January 2, 2026, when his trial for alleged sexual offences committed while working in the UK is scheduled to begin.

Advertisement

In a press release issued on Saturday and jointly signed by the Executive Director of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV), Gbenga Soloki, and the Executive Director of Tonia Bruised But Not Broken Foundation, Anthonia Ojenagbon, the activists praised Justice Oshodi for his judgment on the matter, despite the Court of Appeal later overturning the ruling.

They said, “We must commend Justice Rahman Oshodi for the wonderful job he is doing at the Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, especially on the case of Dr Femi Olaleye, who he sent to jail based on evidence presented by the survivor as well as the painstaking prosecution by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

“Truly, with the likes of Justice Oshodi on the bench, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man, and a man of such pedigree deserves commendation, applause and praise for his diligence on this matter.”

Dr Femi Olaleye, 58, was arrested at Gatwick Airport on Thursday, November 27, 2025, upon his arrival from a trip and taken into custody at Kent Police Station, where he was held until Friday.

He was subsequently arraigned on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Medway Magistrates’ Court over allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed while he worked as an Obstetrics and Gynaecology doctor at Darent Valley Hospital under the Dartford Gravesham NHS Trust between January 2005 and September 2008.

The magistrate denied his bail application and ordered that he be remanded in custody until January 2, 2026, when his trial is set to commence.

Olaleye was previously accused by his wife’s niece of defilement and sexual abuse over a period of 18 months in 2022. He was arrested, tried, and initially sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Oshodi in 2023 following a year-long trial. However, the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, later discharged and acquitted him.

However, the activists urged the Supreme Court to thoroughly examine the Lagos State Government’s appeal challenging Dr Olaleye’s acquittal.

“The Lagos State Government should be commended for the appeal filed against the judgment of the Appeal Court. We wish to urge the Justices of the Supreme Court to carefully pursue the issues raised.

“The arraignment of Dr Olaleye in the United Kingdom indicated that he has a case to answer on allegation of being a serial pedophile and sexual offender,” They said.