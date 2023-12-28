Actor Charles Okocha Disputes Boxing Match Result, Wants Rematch With Portable

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has vehemently contested the outcome of his recent boxing match against controversial singer Portable, held on December 26th. While Portable was declared the winner by the referee, Okocha alleged unfairness and demanded a rematch.

Okocha filed a formal complaint against the referee and organizers shortly after the results were announced. His primary contention is that Portable removed his boxing gloves during the third round, which, according to Okocha, should have resulted in immediate disqualification.

In a social media post, Okocha expressed his frustration, stating: “How can you give up in the 3rd round when there are 4? How can you take off your gloves in the middle of the round, leading to disqualification, when the fight isn’t even over?” He further criticized the referee, claiming: “It’s clear this was rigged, with an incompetent referee who doesn’t know boxing rules.”

Despite his disappointment, Okocha emphasizes his determination to move forward, declaring: “Nevertheless, we move on. Rematch coming soon.”