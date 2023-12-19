The Adamawa State House of Assembly has given its nod to the proposed budget of N225.893 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

The approval comes after Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri presented the appropriation bill to the assembly last week, with the Speaker, Bathiya Wesley, assuring a swift passage.

The assembly’s approval followed the examination of the report submitted by the Committee on Finance, Budget, and Appropriation during the plenary session. The report, presented by the Committee’s Chairman, Hon. Haruna Jilantikiri from Madagali, received unanimous support from the assembly members.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Kate Raymond Mamuno from Demsa, commended the committee for its thoroughness in the report, noting that the budget addresses the citizens’ concerns and needs. She urged strict adherence to the recommendations by the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) during budget implementation.

Rt. Hon. Pwamwakeno Mackondo, representing Numan, expressed gratitude to the Governor for labeling the appropriation as a “Budget of Re-engineering.” He praised the timely nature of the budget and the assembly’s meticulous handling of the appropriation bill. Additionally, he encouraged the MDAs to comply with the recommendations and assured them of the assembly members’ readiness to offer assistance.

During the reading of the Committee of Supply’s report, Speaker Rt. Hon. Bathiya Wesley highlighted that all recommendations had been endorsed with a few modifications. He outlined that the approved budget allocates N111.379 billion for recurrent expenditure and N114.514 billion for capital expenditure, totaling N225.8 billion for the state’s services in the upcoming fiscal year.

Furthermore, Speaker Wesley instructed the assembly clerk to prepare a clean copy of the bill for Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s assent, marking the final stage in the budget approval process.