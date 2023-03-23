Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has sworn in Bashir Ijamulu Yusuf as the new auditor-general for local governments.

Fintiri urged the new auditor-general to block leakages and address corruption in the local government administration as well as do justice to all manner of people.

He expressed confidence in his capability, wealth of experience and integrity as exhibited in the rigorous process which led to his emergence, and tasked him to live up to expectation.

The governor assured him of the government’s continued support to ensure that the best is achieved without cutting corners, saying that he will not open the state treasuries for looting but will continue to work for the overall development of the state.

Yusuf, in his response, appreciated the governor for finding him worthy of the exalted position.

He said all policies and programmes of the government will be pursued rigorously without victimizing anybody, and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.