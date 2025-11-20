The Adamawa State Government has launched the 5Ws Humanitarian and Development Management Information System, a strategic tool designed to enhance coordination and reporting in humanitarian and development responses across the state.

The workshop, organized by the Adamawa State Ministry for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Humanitarian Services (RRR&HS), focused on strengthening response information management by clearly addressing the critical questions of who is doing what, where, when, and for whom.

Declaring the workshop open, the Honourable Commissioner of the Ministry, Hon. Bello Hamman Diram, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Pharmacist Amos Enoch Piribu, emphasized the urgent need to define clear roles and responsibilities in humanitarian data management. He noted that an efficient flow of accurate information remains a key driver of effective humanitarian coordination.

According to the Honourable Commissioner, the newly launched system aims to:

* Harmonize reporting across all sectors and implementing partners

* Enable timely data analysis for strategic and evidence-based decision-making

* Enhance visibility, coordination, and accountability among stakeholders

* Align fully with the provisions of the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA 2023) to ensure responsible data handling

The workshop drew participants from a wide range of government institutions and development partners, including representatives from the Adamawa State Planning Commission, Office of the Adviser to the Governor on CSOs and NGOs, Office of the Adviser to the Governor on World Bank and Development Partners, UN OCHA, NRC, IRC, and the Ministry of Land and Survey.

Participants shared insights from their respective sectors, reaffirming the Ministry’s mission to strengthen coordination mechanisms and improve the overall humanitarian response architecture in Adamawa State.