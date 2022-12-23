The crisis rocking the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) contributed yesterday as the party’s embattled national chairman Chief Ralph Nwosu maintained that the party does not have a presidential candidate.

Nwosu, who stated this at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, reiterated the party’s resolve not to field any candidate for next year’s presidential elections.

He said Mr Dumebi Kachikwu is no longer the presidential candidate of the party.

He also said he was not aware of an Abuja high court order which sacked him as the national chairman of the party.

He however said it was regrettable that party delegates choose Kachikwu during the national convention of the party earlier in the year.

He said, “We are a law-abiding institution. We invited you here to give you an update on our activities. We don’t have any copy of any judgement from any court. We have been communicating with INEC on the elections and our preparations.

“We don’t want to speculate on something we are not aware of. It is wrong to speculate on it. Whatever you have seen out there are a bunch of speculations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He swore that he would not allow anybody to undermine the party in a bid to achieve his selfish desires.

He disclosed that the party has presented 1,411 candidates vying for various elective seats with the prospects of sweeping at least 25 percent of states Houses and National Assemblies seats across the country.

Nwosu particularly expressed optimism that the party would win at least seven governorship seats in the country going by efforts and sacrifices made so far by party chieftains across the country.

He further stated that the ADC remains the only political party with the highest number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) and women as candidates in the country.

The ADC chief disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to present its polling agents to the independent national electoral commission (INEC) in line with laid down rules and regulations.