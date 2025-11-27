The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has upheld the expulsion of Hon. Leke Abejide from the party, endorsing an earlier decision taken by the Kogi State Executive Committee of the party over what it described as “various acts of indiscipline” by the federal lawmaker.

The decision was made public on Thursday after the NWC concluded its meeting at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

The party leadership considered Abejide’s actions inconsistent with the discipline and values the ADC hopes to entrench as it continues internal restructuring.

In a statement signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party reaffirmed that it would not condone behaviour that undermines its collective mission.

“The party will not tolerate any acts of indiscipline from its members as we continue to build a political organization founded on discipline, character, and integrity,” the statement said.

The NWC further directed the Kogi State chapter to immediately begin filling all vacant positions at the ward, local government, and state levels. The process, it emphasizsd, must strictly follow the approved transition guidelines already issued ahead of the upcoming congresses, the timeline for which will be announced soon.