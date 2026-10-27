The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State has inaugurated a 600-member campaign council, the largest in the history of the state, ahead of the 2027 general election.

During the ceremony in Port Harcourt, the ADC governorship candidate, Pidomson warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against rigging the forthcoming general election in the state.

Pidomson said the party was well positioned to resist any attempt by the electoral umpire to manipulate the results of the forthcoming elections.

He stated that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike is jittery because he knows that the party had done sufficient work to guarantee victory in the elections.

“You know why the FCT Minister is running around everywhere since? It’s because he knows that we’ve done a lot of work.

“Last week, I went to Bonny for a radio programme and I visited some persons, the next day, he was in Bonny. But I can tell you that we shall meet each new challenge with the same aggressive attitude.

“Nobody will rig our election. You see that lady they call you Uju. This is a warning to her. Don’t plan to rig our election because we’ll not allow you.

‎”As at two nights ago, they are already filling all the SPOs for PHALGA and Obio Akpor, and we are going to resist it. We know your plans,” the ADC governorship candidate said.

‎Pidomson alleged that some security personnel are currently on training abroad for the purpose of using them for the elections, warning that the ADC is equal to any challenge they may pose during the elections.

‎He assured that ADC will win Rivers State in the forthcoming polls.

‎”I hear that three attack dogs are on training abroad. We know what they are going to study. Our friends are close to them. We have this information and we are getting ready. Like I always say, we lose our tactical edge when the enemy knows what we are planning to do. I can tell you that ADC will deliver Rivers State,” he boasted.

‎The ADC standard bearer said the campaign council is made up competent men and women that can deliver the party in the state.

‎Pidomson said the council which comprises 600 persons at the state level and over 6000 at the local government levels is the largest in the history of campaign councils in the state.

‎He charged the campaign council to remain courageous and faithful to their duties, assuring that victory is sure for the party.

‎The ADC flagbearer said: “The campaign council captures over 600 persons at the state level, not just because we want to fill in spaces, but because we are talking about competent persons, manning various dimensions of this campaign. This is the largest structure of campaign council ever in the history of River State. That is at the state level.

‎”At the local government level, up to the unit level, we have over 6,000 members of this campaign council. And that represents over 60,000 votes already, even before we start campaigning. So I want to crave your indulgence to remain faithful, to be courageous, because victory is sure”.

‎While inaugurating the campaign council, ADC Chairman in the state, Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, who called on members to be loyal, steadfast and committed to the objectives of the party, also called for unity amongst the council members.

Dimkpa said: ‎”I hereby formally inaugurate the Campaign Council. I charge every member to discharge his or her responsibilities faithfully, diligently, and in accordance with the Constitution of our party, the approved terms and conditions of reference, and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‎”I now formally hand over the responsibility for the coordination and execution of our Governorship Campaign to the campaign council under the leadership of distinguished Senator Andrew Uchendu as Chairman and Hon. Chimbiko Akarolo as Director General. Subject to the overall authority and policy direction of the state party leadership, I expect this council to operate as one united, disciplined and result-oriented team,”

‎Responding, the chairman of the ADC Campaign Council, Senator Andrew Uchendu pledged the council’s commitment to working for the success of the party. He also called for support from all party faithfuls.

‎”We accept this appointment not as a personal title to ourselves, but a sacred one for all of us.

‎”Take our rescue message to all the nooks and crannies of River State, all the 390 wards of the State, all the 686 polling units of the state. This is the task ahead of you,” Uchendu charged members of the party.