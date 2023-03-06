The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency of Kogi State in the February 25 National Assembly Elections, Arch. Idris Salman, has been declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer, Dr Adams Baba, made the announcement at the collation centre in Kabba, headquarters of Kogi West in Kogi State on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Returning Officer had on Sunday, February 26, 2023 declared the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency election inconclusive.

Baba had said that the decision to declare the exercise inconclusive was due to the difference between the margin of lead and cancelled votes in two polling units.

But, declaring the final results on Monday in Kabba, Baba said Mr Idris Salman of ADC polled total 13,867 votes while the the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Matthew Kolawole, polled 13,605 votes.

Baba added that Mr Olaiya Olobatoke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,967 votes; Mr Bello Abayomi of Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 536; Seun Sylvanus of Accord Part got 127, and Adebayo David of NNPP polled 536 votes.

”That Idris Salman of ADC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” the returning officer said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the APC candidate in the election, Mr Matthew Kolawole, is the incumbent Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly.