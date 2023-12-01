The Chief Executive of Green Energy Limited, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, has been appointed the third Chancellor of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State.

Adegbulugbe will be installed as the Chancellor on Friday, December 8th, 2023, having accepted the appointment.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that JABU was established in 2004 in “obedience to divine instructions by the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worldwide.”

The university is named after the first spiritual leader of the Christ Apostolic Church, Joseph Ayo Babalola (1904–1959).

It is located at the place where it is said that the Apostle was called by God to slay the Ogobungo ogre in 1928.

The first Chancellor of the University was Oba Oladele Olashore (CON), former Minister of Finance under Chief Ernest Shonekan’s Interim Government.

The second Chancellor was Pastor (Dr) OluwawemimoOdunaiya (FCA) a co-founder of Accesss Bank and a Vice-Chairman of the bank from 1997 to 2003.

Adegbulugbe is an ordained Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church.

He is also an accomplished energy expert with considerable experience in public and private sectors in Nigeria and also Internationally.