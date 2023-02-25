Special adviser on politics and strategy to the Niger state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo, has called for peace as the 2023 general election begins.

He said there is always a life after the elections, thus differences in political ideologies should not be taken too personally to the extent that they could fuel violence.

Nma kolo posited out that the beauty of democracy is a free choice but choices should be made with the spirit of fairness, equity and justice.

He said; “The best way to know that you are making the right choice is when you have a sense of fairness, equity, and justice, and when you enter into a synergy you keep your side of the bargain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The special adviser said it was on that premise that the APC sought the votes of Nigerlites in all the elections.

Alhaji Kolo thanked the people of the state for their support throughout the electioneering campaign and urged them to match it with votes for the government’s party candidates.

He said, “The moot point for choice in democracy is that all people cannot view issues towards the same direction, however, suffice that only people with pedigree and records of service like APC candidates should be elected.”