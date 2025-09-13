Aero Contractors made a total of N257.195 million as refunds to passengers between January and August, 2025.

The refunds represents 137 per cent increase over N108.3 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024 and nearly 250 per cent rise from N32.76 million refund made same period in 2023.

According a the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu in a tweet posted on his X and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) official X handle, @NigeriaCAA on Saturday, the airline also paid N6.08 million as HOTAC (hotel accommodation) for affected passengers between January and July 2025.

The regulator said the figures showed a remarkable improvement in compliance with Part 19 of NCAA Regulations 2023.

Achimugu assured that, “While acknowledging the peculiar challenges of our operating environment, the Authority will continue to protect the rights of all stakeholders.”

The rise in Aero Contractors’ refunds likely arose from stricter enforcement of NCAA’s Part 19 regulations on passenger rights, leading to more compensations for delays and cancellations.