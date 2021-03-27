ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

A media advocacy group, Center for Media Advocacy for Mother and Child (CAMAC), has appealed to the Kaduna State Government Malam Nasir el-Rufai to do everything within his powers to secure the release of the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area, who were abducted by bandits on 11th March 2021.

A statement issued and signed by the Executive Director of the Media Advocacy group, Alex Uangbaoje, noted that Governor el-rufai, should look beyond just being the governor of the state and as a father feel the pains those students and their parents are going through, especially the girls whom no one can tell what they are currently passing through.

CAMAC is a media advocacy group that focus on advocating for policies and programmes that favour vulnerable women, adolescent girls and children in areas of education, health, child’s rights, protection, development and survival, while also drawing the attention of government and other stakeholders to their plight, with the view to finding lasting solutions to their problem. As well as creating awareness and sensitizing the public on the above areas.

The statement further noted that the governor as a well principled man who always held on to his words had vowed not to negotiate with bandits, but asked the governor to find a harmless way to ensure nothing happened to the students who are already going through ‘hell’ in the hands of their captors.

“We are appealing to the government and governor of Kaduna State Malam Nasir el-Rufai to do everything possible to see to the safe release of the students because we believe that they have what it takes to get these students back home safely.

“Allowing these students to remain with the captors poses a serious threat to education not only in Kaduna state, but Nigeria and the whole of Africa.

“Kaduna State, is the centre of learning in Nigeria, therefore, we urged Governor el-rufai, who we all know his passion for education to act fast in securing the release of these students so they can return to school for their studies before their abductors makes life miserable for them.

“We acknowledge the efforts by the State Government in undertaking all efforts for the safe return of the abducted students and we are hopeful that government effort will lead to their safe return.” The statement added.

CAMAC, also called on citizens of the state to support the government’s efforts to ensure the students come out unharmed, saying “this is not the time for people to be saying all manner of things, what government and security agencies need at this point is support and encouragement.

“Everyone is feeling the pains because it has brought fear in to the heart of many, no one is safe any longer, whether you are a student or not. But in the case at hand, it will be better to pray for government to succeed in getting these students out of captivity.

“Putting too much pressure at this point might be counterproductive and might lead to the hurt of those students. We believe that government is doing something, they may not be talking about it in public, so let’s pray that their strategy work.”