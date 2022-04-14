The Kaduna state chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has appealed to government for intervention in curbing the rising prices of fertiliser and other farm inputs.

AFAN Chairman in the state, Alhaji Nuhu Aminu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Zaria, that the appeal became necessary as preparations for the wet season farming had commenced.

Aminu said the rising cost of farm inputs, coupled with insecurity, was threatening food production in the country.

He appealed to state and federal governments, to ensure early distribution of inputs to farmers.

He also urged the federal government to roll out its planned e-Wallet initiative in April and early May.

This, according to him, will address the expected surge in price of the commodity when the rainy season fully sets in.

The chairman said that the prices of assorted fertiliser was now N20,000 per 50kg bag of NPK 20-15-15, as against N12,000, and GDAPP now selling for N30,000 as against the N15,000 sold in April 2021.

Aminu added that 50Kg bag of urea now sold for N19,000, as against N11,000 in April 2021.

He added that the price of some herbicides that were sold at N1,200 in April 2021, but were now being sold at N2,500 Malam Halliru Hamza, a maize farmer, said that the increase in prices of farm inputs before the commencement of wet season farming was alarming.

Hamza noted that the prices of both lowland and upland seed varieties for maize had increased by almost 30 per cent, compared to what it was last year.

“I want to advise farmers, especially those that have the means, to purchase their seeds as soon as possible because prices might skyrocket when the rainy season sets in,” he said.

He appealed to government at all levels to come to the aid of Nigerian farmers by subsidising the prices of improved seeds varieties to enable them achieve bumper harvest.