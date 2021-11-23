The federal government has stepped up mobilisation activities in the states towards ensuring that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) reaped the full benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Public Sector Matters, and the secretary of the Nation Action Committee(NAC) for Nigeria’s AfCFTA, Mr Francis Anatogu, dropped hint during a joint news conference with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), in Abuja, on the AfCFTA Subnational Strategy Workshop scheduled to hold from Tuesday to Thursday in Abuja.

Whle admitting that the country was behind some other nations in the continent in terms of level of preparednes for AfCFTA implementation, Anatogu explained that efforts were ongoing in most of the 36 states of the country to ensure a fruitful participation in the continental market.

The NAC, according to him, has already embarked on states’ mobilisation programme, in a bid to ensure that all Nigerian businesses were sensitised and prepared to take advantage of the scheme.

Anatogu added that the states were being encouraged to concentrate and develop three or four products they could command competitive advantage over any other African country in terms of quality and cost

He explained that working with states was part of the strategic goals in the AfCFTA implementation plan to grow export capacity of every state to the tune of $1.2 billion with a focus on products where there is a competitive advantage.

According to him, the government’s national AfCFTA aspirations are to create economically- viable states through the establishment of dominant industry/service cluster at every state, establish an emerging cluster(s) of products or service industries to provide stability during downturn as well as build strong linkages with other communities across states, geographical zones and countries.

Anatogu said there was the need to work with states to find their areas of comparative and competitive advantage.

“Over the next three days, the NAC-AfCFTA will create a platform to engage and interact with State Technical Working Groups expected to be in attendance.

“This is with the goal of reaching an understanding of tailoring their economic and development plans to include the requirements of the AfCFTA.

“There is need to ensure that the groups are aware of the support available from the federal government and lay the foundation for a single vision and strategy between federal and state governments, to push the AfCFTA agenda in Nigeria.

“AfCFTA agreement, whose main objective is to promote export trade, deepen economic integration of the continent, create a single market for goods and services with free movement of Africans and investments among member countries, came into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

“This agreement seeks to eliminate 90 per cent of tariffs and reduce non-tariff barriers to enhance intra-African trade and form the foundation of the establishment of a continental customs union, thereby creating the largest single market in the world.

“For Nigeria, the AfCFTA will re-energise our country’s aspirations for industrialisation and position Nigeria as the destination market for goods and services of the highest standards (finished or not) for the 1.2 billion consumers this agreement has brought to our door step.

“Traditionally, over 80 per cent of imports in Africa are sourced from Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“For us, with Nigeria being greatly blessed with both natural and human resources, the AfCFTA drive is about looking inwards to push outwards,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the director – general of NGF Secretariat, Mr Asishana Okauru, said, “We need buy in by the states, local governments, and without trade we cannot go far as a nation.

“There is significant buy in by the governors too, and by the end of the workshop, what we would consider a successful event would be for each TWG (Technical Working Group), to go back with a mission to make their state an integral and initial link in a value chain.

“One that starts in their state and ends in another continent with the benefits leading to growths in internally generated revenue of the state.

“Development of a highly skilled workforce earning premium wages and developing a global state identity tied to a product or service.”