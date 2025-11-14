The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on Friday, said Nigeria was preparing to suspend customs duties on eligible goods traded within the continent as part of its commitment to fully implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the State House ‘Meet the Press’ briefing in Abuja, Adeniyi said President Bola Tinubu has given the Customs Service a clear mandate to drive trade integration and unlock the economic benefits of duty-free commerce across Africa.

“You all recall that some three months ago, Mr. President renewed my mandate by giving an extension to my service years,” he said. “In that document, specific KPIs were mentioned, and one of them is the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

Adeniyi explained that the AfCFTA, which aims to create a single African market for goods and services, requires member-states to gradually eliminate tariffs on intra-continental trade. He noted that Nigeria was ready to follow through.

“When customs implement a free trade agreement, there are issues around rules of origin, trade preferences, and suspending customs duty on goods traded between members of the same economic bloc,” he said.

“This time, we’re talking about the entire continent of Africa. Countries will have to give up part of their duties, reduce them gradually until it gets to zero, so goods produced within Africa can be traded duty-free.”

The Customs CG admitted that past regional integration efforts, even within ECOWAS, have faced implementation challenges. He said Nigeria must avoid a repeat by placing Customs at the centre of AfCFTA execution.

“There is a major gap. Customs has not been integrated enough in implementing the AfCFTA. This led to the creation of the partnerships for African cooperation — CIPAC — to ensure all actors work together,” he said.

Adeniyi disclosed that following presidential approval, he has mobilised the relevant national agencies, including the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nigerian Import-Export Bank, commercial banks, and the Nigerian Ports Authority, to collaborate with Customs on cross-border trade facilitation.

“We have confirmed registration from about 30 African customs administrations for our engagement, with 22 represented at Director-General level,” he said. “What excites me more is the spread — West, Central, East, South, and North Africa.”

He stressed that while governments set policy, the private sector will determine the success of AfCFTA.

“Governments don’t trade. Customs don’t trade. The banks don’t trade. It is the economic operators who will trade, and they are the ones this instrument is designed for. That is why our upcoming conference will open with the private sector. We want to understand their challenges.”

Adeniyi acknowledged that barriers still exist across the continent but said the collaboration now underway will help address them.

On the benefits of the agreement, he explained that duty-free access for African goods will lower production costs, expand markets, incentivise investment, and boost industrialisation.

Providing an update on Customs performance, he said revenue has risen significantly in recent years — over 70 per cent in 2023 and 101 per cent in 2024 — even as the Service deepens trade facilitation and enhances border security through modern tools.

Adeniyi ended with a call for public support. “I sincerely request your assistance, your cooperation, and your guidance to boost the rest of Africa. We need your support to bring this to public attention so Nigeria and Africa can fully realise the potentials that trade offers,” he added.