A bus transporting journalists covering the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament was involved in an accident in the early hours of Wednesday.

The bus was returning to the AFCON Main Media Centre in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, after journalists attended matches in Yamoussoukro the previous night.

Around 2am local time, the bus veered off the road and collided with a warehouse wall as it approached Abidjan. Many passengers sustained minor injuries, according to local reports. The injured were transported to Teichville University Hospital Centre for treatment.

Among the injured was a former AIPS Young Reporter, Alex Cizmic. In a voice note to AIPS President, Gianni Merlo, an exhausted Cizmic confirmed there were many slight injuries. Also, Nigerian journalist, Oluwaseun Oyediji, posted photos on his X handle showing his bruises.

According to reports, the bus driver and coordinator suffered more serious injuries. The coordinator’s foot was trapped in the wreckage for some time before being successfully rescued. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local authorities.

Officials have not released the exact number of journalists injured in the incident. However, the AFCON committee issued a statement saying it was providing support and assistance to those involved.