Morocco and Guinea-Bissau have arrived in Cote d’Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two countries arrived the West African nation on Sunday.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, who were quarter-finalists two years ago, are in Group F with two-time champions DR Congo, 2012 winners Zambia and the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

The 1976 champions will be making their 19th appearance in the history of the championship.

Guinea-Bissau are in Group A with hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria.

The Djurtus will face the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the competition’s opening game.