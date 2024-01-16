Semi Ajayi is confident that the Super Eagles will get their 2023 AFCON campaign back on track when they lock horns with hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday for their second Group A game.

The three-time champions were far from their best in their opening fixture and had to come from behind to hold the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea to a 1-1 draw.

Thursday’s heavyweight clash with hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the Alssanne Quattara Stadium Ebimpe in Abidjan is seen as a clash of the titans, but Ajayi, who plays for English side West Bromwich Albion in Sky Bet Championship, is confident the Super Eagles will surmount the hurdle.

“We created a lot of chances but we need to be more clinical and we are working on that to put things right in the next game,” he told reporters.

“We spoke with each other, we know what we need to do to improve and we will definitely put in the work to make sure we get things right for the next game.”