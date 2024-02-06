The National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has procured a live cow and decorated same in Nigerian and APC colours to host a viewing party with the party’s youths and non-members based in Abuja for the Nigeria versus South Africa match in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire holding on Wednesday.

According to Israel, who took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement, the party would be held at the APC national secretariat in Abuja from 4pm on Wednesday ahead of the all-important semi-final match slated for 6pm.

He posted on his verified X handle: “Join us at the special #AFCON2024 Semi-Final Match Watch Party organized by @apcngyouthwing.

“On weds 7th February. Everyone is invited and it’s free entry/open to all Nigerians, especially the Youth. Let’s support our own team irrespective of our party or political divide. Red Carpet is 4pm and the live Match is 6 pm at APC National Secretariat, Wuse, Abuja. Lots of Drinks, Asun and Suya for everyone. God bless our Super Eagles. #CommunityActionThroughSport #APCCATS.”

Israel also posted a video clip displaying the cow to be used as barbecue for the soccer watch party.