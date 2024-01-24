Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, says Striker Victor Osimhen is under pressure to score goals at the ongoing AFCON 2023 tournament in Cote d’Ivoire. Heading into this year’s tournament Osimhen was tipped as one of players to fight for the top scorer award.

However, Osimhen has only managed to score one goal and has missed numerous scoring chances.

Reflecting on Osimhen’s performance after three group games, Udeze believes his inability to score more goals is affecting his confidence.

“For me Osimhen is under pressure, that’s why he is trying everything possible to score,” Udeze said on Brila FM..