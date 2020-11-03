By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

As preparation for the November 13 AFCON qualifying match between Nigeria and Sierra-Leone scheduled to hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo state.

The president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinick yesterday, boasted that the Super Eagles would defeat their counterparts from Sierra-Leone in the double-header.

Pinick spoke shortly after inspecting the facilities at the stadium, accompanied by the Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who appealed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) through the NFF should allow the installed VAR in the stadium to be used for the match.

He said, “This is a tremendous improvement from the last time I came. This is like what you see in other climes. So, I am very impressed with what I saw. I commend the governor and his team especially the deputy governor for ensuring that we have this world class facility that we are proud of. We will quietly beat them home and away. We have also made an arrangement for a chartered flight that will take the Super Eagles to Sierra Leone after the game”.

“We will also bring in the Super Falcons, they are the most successful team in Africa because this is their home.”

On COVID-19, he said letters have been sent to the ministry of Youths and Sports, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and CAF to allow for half of the capacity of the stadium to be used for fans and officials.

On his part, Shaibu said, “We are excited that we will be watching the first international football match here in the brand-new Samuel Ogbemudia stadium and that was what it was intended to achieve. We followed international standards when we were rebuilding the stadium and we were in touch with the NFF to guide us with all the FIFA regulations”.

“The COVID-19 taskforce in Edo state is already engaged to be part of this game and to ensure that we observe all regulations, we will want the VAR to be used so that doubting Thomases will know that we are not joking.”