By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Apparently aware of his huge fan base in Nigeria, FC Nantes forward, Moses Simon, is not happy that he will be missing in actions when the Super Eagles take on the Squirrels of Benin and Crocodiles of Lesotho for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final round of qualification matches.

The 25-year-old forward was initially included in the Gernot Rohr’s 24-man squad to prosecute the AFCON qualifiers but the COVID-19 lock down in France has resulted in his absence from the team.

Speaking in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sports, the former Levante winger, said the team is capable of picking the qualification tickets to the 2021 AFCON at the end of the two matches.

“I feel sad not to be there with the team and to represent my country, but it’s due to the lock down in France that made the club not to let me come for the qualifiers and also due to the situation that we are in the league, it would be hard for the club to let me go and I understand them,” he said.

“I understand that we have not qualified yet, I know it won’t be easy, but the team have what it takes and the boys know the importance of the qualification to us. I believe they will work towards it and I wish them all the best.”

Simon has made 33 appearances and scored five times for the three-time African champions since he made his debut in 2015.