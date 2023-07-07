AFN Appreciates Edo’s Gesture To Host World Athletics Championship Trials

President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Chief Tonobok Okowa has commended Edo state government for hosting the 2023 World Athletics Championship Trials in Benin.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria began the world Athletics Championship Budapest 2023 trials in Benin on Tuesday, July 5, 2023 with over 450 athletes, including world champions Tobi Amusan,Ese Brume and others in Benin to literally burn the tartan tracks at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

Chief Tonobok Okowa who said he was satisfied with the organisation of the event and happenings so far, urged other states of the federation to emulate Edo.

” We find Benin comfortable for our national events. The infrastructure is solid. Most importantly, let me commend Edo state government and the Governor for their magnanimity, hosting the 2023 world Athletics Championship Trials.

Edo state government has done a lot, supporting the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. They have supported with funding, accommodation, feeding us to ensure a successful hosting of the National event in Benin. I thank the Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Rt Hon Philip Shaibu for all that they have done for us.”