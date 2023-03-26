Multichoice Nigeria, in partnership with Africa Magic, have announced the return of the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Scheduled to hold between May 18 and 20, 2023, the three-day event will celebrate film production talents, culture, fashion, music and other elements of African entertainment.

Commenting on the prestigious event, Busola Tejumola, head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said, “The AMVCA has in the last eight years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognised, and this 9th edition of the AMVCAs stands in a unique position being hosted in the 20th year of Africa Magic operations in Nigeria and at a point when cinematic output across Africa is entering a phase of global recognition and appreciation. This year, we have a 40 per cent increase in entries compared to the last edition. Shortlisting has begun, and we will move to the judging phases.”

Tejumola disclosed that the three-day celebration will start with the opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators, Young Filmmakers Day and then the Runway Show/Nominee Gala the next day. Finally, the celebrations will end with the Award Night.

Veteran film director, producer and writer Femi Odugbemi was announced as the Head Judge for the ninth AMVCA.

He said, “From its beginnings, the AMVCA has celebrated Africa, our cultures, our heritage, our stories, our stars and the excellence of their talent. The work of our jury will be difficult as many of the shortlisted entries show technical excellence, great storytelling and enthralling performances. As usual, there are categories of nominees where we invite you to vote for your favourite shows. Please support your choices with your vote.”

The nominees for this year will be revealed on April 9, 2023 across all Africa Magic channels.