The umbrella body for practicing lawyers in Africa, African Bar Association (AFBA) has warned that any attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) or any other security agency to arrest the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele over alleged trumped up charge of terrorism financing despite a court decision barring the agency from doing so could lead to anarchy and possibly derail the 2023 general election.

The association at a conference in Lagos specifically asked the DSS to comply fully with the decision of the Federal High Court which barred the DSS or any other security from arresting or inviting the CBN governor over the alleged fabricated charges of terrorism and economic crimes.

“We the international lawyers insist that rule of law must be followed and in the case of the CBN governor and DSS, the status quo must be maintained until all the legal processes are fully exhausted.

AFBA speaking through the chairman on the Human and Constitutional Rights Committee, Sonnie Ekwowusi said the reported move by the DSS to arrest Emefiele despite court decision restraining them was beginning to send wrong signals abroad about Nigeria.

According to him, violation of the decision of the court is a recipe to anarchy and can derail the upcoming electoral process in Nigeria.

“The court had in its wisdom said there was no sufficient evidence to link the CBN governor to terrorism or any economic crime and we expect the DSS to respect the decision of the court to the fullest and doing otherwise would always lead to anarchy.