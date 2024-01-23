The Board of Directors of the prestigious “Africa Women Summit” has announced the appointment of Mrs. Tuma Adama Gento-Kamara (Nee-Jabbi), a UK-born Sierra Leonean legal expert, as its Chairperson, to spearhead its policies and programs for the next four years (2024-2028).

Tuma succeeds former Liberian Vice President Jewel Taylor, who co-chaired the coalition.

The Africa Women Summit, is an annual gathering of influential leaders, advocates, experts, and key figures, aims to address critical issues, fostering open dialogue, knowledge-driven initiatives, and collaborative actions to enhance women’s health and promote sustainable development in Africa.

Founder Kalada Belema Meshack-Hart announced Mrs. Tuma’s appointment in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Mrs. Tuma holds a Master of Law Degree (LLM) in Corporate and Business Law from the University of Central England in Birmingham with over 13 years of legal practice. She’s Currently serving her second term as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in the Sierra Leone government.

In her acceptance letter, Tuma said, “I am eager to join the ranks of your executive of able, dedicated and courageous women who serve this organization day in day out often at the expense of their own personal time. To them I pledge my utmost support, dedication and solidarity”.

Mr. Belema extended his heartfelt congratulations for the significant achievement, expressing confidence that Mrs. Tuma’s appointment will mark a new chapter for African women, emphasizing her unquestionable experience and capacity in different fields of global service.