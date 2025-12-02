Billionaire and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has announced the cancellation of his highly anticipated annual TOE All-White Christmas Party, originally scheduled for December 23, 2025.

The decision follows the recent tragic fire incident that reportedly claimed multiple lives at Afriland Towers in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on September 16, 2025, a six-storey commercial building, Afriland Towers, located on Broad Street, Lagos Island, was engulfed by fire.

The inferno, which reportedly originated from the building’s inverter room, quickly spread through the stairwells and air-conditioning ducts, leading to the deaths of 10 persons, including staff members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and United Capital Plc.

In a statement on Monday, Elumelu and his wife, Awele, expressed deep grief over the heartbreaking development, explaining that the festive season will instead be dedicated to honouring the victims and supporting their families.

“Your excitement and tradition mean the world to us. However, due to the recent tragic fire incident that claimed precious lives, Awele and I have made the decision to cancel the party this year,” the couple said.

They further reassured supporters that the popular gathering would return next year, stating, “We look forward to opening our home to you again with love, laughter, and togetherness on December 23, 2026, by God’s grace.”

The annual All-White Party has evolved into one of Lagos’ most prominent social events, playing a key role in the city’s widely celebrated “Detty December” season.

Beyond celebration, the event also served as a platform for strengthening business and social relationships among Nigeria’s most influential figures.

Previous editions have featured performances by top Nigerian music stars, including Wizkid and Davido, attracting guests from across the country.

Political leaders and business magnates have also regularly attended.

The Elumelus decision to cancel the party has, however, attracted widespread praise on social media, with many applauding the couple’s sensitivity and compassion.