The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released 98 containers of electricity transmission equipment that had been stranded at the nation’s ports, some for as long as 20 years, in a move aimed at strengthening the national grid and improving electricity supply.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed this in Lagos, explaining that 44 containers were cleared from ENL Terminal, while another 54 were released from APMT and Sun & Moon Terminals.

According to the minister, the 98 containers constitute part of more than 300 containers of transmission equipment that had remained trapped at the ports for several years.

The recovered equipment includes high-capacity transformers, cables and switchgear procured to expand the country’s transmission network, ease pressure on overloaded substations and improve electricity distribution nationwide.

Tegbe explained that the prolonged detention of the equipment had stalled critical power projects, left existing substations under considerable strain and exposed valuable assets to deterioration, while also attracting additional port charges.

He said, “The equipment was procured to expand the transmission network and relieve overloaded substations. Its detention stalled projects, kept existing substations under heavy strain, exposed valuable assets to deterioration and accumulated charges on the cargoes.”

The minister added that the delay had further increased costs for businesses, households and public institutions, which continue to contend with unreliable electricity supply.

Also speaking, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, said the Service had begun working with the Ministry of Power, the Nigerian Ports Authority and terminal operators to facilitate the clearance of the remaining containers.

He attributed the latest release to President Bola Tinubu’s directive for the immediate evacuation of the equipment and the resolution of outstanding charges and administrative bottlenecks.

“The release follows the President’s directive for immediate clearance and for agencies to resolve outstanding charges and administrative bottlenecks without delay,” Adeniyi said.

The Customs boss pledged the Service’s continued collaboration with the Ministry of Power until all the stranded containers were released, while appealing to terminal operators to support the exercise in the national interest.

Meanwhile, Tegbe disclosed that an inspection of the recovered equipment showed that most of the items remained useful and could still be deployed after necessary assessments.

He said the equipment would undergo verification, testing and refurbishment where necessary before being moved to designated project sites.

“When evacuated, it will be verified, tested and refurbished where necessary, then deployed to project sites to complete stalled installations, relieve overloaded substations and strengthen constrained transmission corridors,” he said.