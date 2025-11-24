The family and associates of Rev. Edwin Achi, the Anglican priest abducted alongside his wife, Sarah, on October 26, 2025, have issued a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security agencies to intensify efforts toward securing their release.

The couple, abducted during a night attack on their residence in Nissi village, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, has now spent nearly four weeks in captivity. Family members, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed growing concern over the prolonged ordeal.

According to them, the kidnappers have made contact and were demanding what they described as an outrageous ransom for the couple’s freedom. They urged security operatives to leverage the heightened security alert across the country to rescue the victims before the situation deteriorated further.

“We are here with friends and associates of our brother and his wife to appeal to all relevant authorities, especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene urgently and ensure the release of Rev. Achi and his wife from the hands of these terrorists. We need your help now more than ever,” the family’s message read.

Their plea comes shortly after President Tinubu directed security forces to ensure the immediate rescue of students and teachers abducted in recent incidents in Kebbi and Niger States. In response to those attacks, the Nigerian Army, DSS, and Police have launched intelligence-led operations supported by aerial surveillance to track the perpetrators.

The Achi family urged the President to extend the same urgency and operational resolve to their loved ones, stressing that all victims of kidnapping deserved equal attention and swift rescue.

They also called on Nigerians and people of goodwill to join them in praying for the safe return of the abducted couple.