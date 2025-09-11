Kebbi State governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has suspended the Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Isma’il, over alleged dereliction of duty.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, was announced on Thursday in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida.

According to the statement, the governor directed the commissioner to defend himself against charges of negligence and failure to effectively discharge his responsibilities.

“The Executive Governor has instructed the suspended Commissioner for Health to justify why further sanctions should not be applied, having disregarded the mandate entrusted to him,” the statement read.

The move is the latest in a string of disciplinary actions under the Idris administration, which has consistently stressed accountability, discipline, and dedication to duty as the guiding principles of public service.

The development came amid mounting criticism of Kebbi’s healthcare system. Recently, journalist Hassan Mai-Waya Kangiwa was detained after publishing a viral video that showed patients at Kangiwa General Hospital lying on bare metal beds without mattresses.

The video, which sparked public outrage, renewed concerns over the state of healthcare facilities in Kebbi and intensified pressure on the government to address long-standing challenges in the sector.